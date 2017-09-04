Winds from Category 5 Irma strengthen to 185 mph

(WFLA) — Hurricane Irma has now strengthened to a Category 5 Hurricane with winds at 185 mph.

The National Hurricane Center says this is the strongest hurricane in the Atlantic basin outside of the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico in their records.

According to our Storm Team 8 meteorologists, Irma is only the fifth storm on record to reach maximum winds of 185 mph. It is the strongest storm in the Atlantic basin since Wilma in 2005.

“The threat cone is anywhere from Florida’s east coast to basically Cuba,” Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann said. “When it eventually takes a harder turn to the north, which it will, that will determine who gets the worst impacts from Irma. If it’s a little sooner, it’s going to be along Florida’s east coast. If it’s a little later, it’s going to be into the peninsula of Florida. Any later, it would actually move into the Gulf of Mexico.”

Irma is headed for the Leeward Islands on Tuesday morning.

The U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Vieques and Culebra are all now under a Hurricane Warning.

“It’s some distance away, but the westerly track of the short-term is what the models are agreeing on in the next few days,” said WFLA Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Steve Jerve. “The southeastern part of Florida, Miami and Miami-Dade are in the cone of error. This keeps it as a very strong hurricane. The system definitely could pose some danger to the state of Florida, especially that northernly turn.”

“There will be a ridge of high pressure and that northerly turn is expected, so it will likely continue on a direct westerly track in the short term. When it turns, that is the question. When we look at the tropics, we have the right conditions in place of a warm sea surface temperatures that will allow this system to grow, but it’s a very long distance away.”

Governor Rick Scott is encouraging Floridians to be prepared for a hurricane, and says he has spoken with President Donald Trump about the preparations.

Just spoke to @POTUS – he offered the full resources of the federal government as Floridians prepare for Hurricane Irma. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) September 5, 2017

“Now is the time. I agree with the governor,” said Steve. “Start to think about making your personal preparations, because everybody’s plan is a little bit different.”

Irma developed as a tropical storm in the Atlantic last week and then turned into a hurricane. The strength of Irma fluctuated throughout the weekend.

