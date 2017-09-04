Whiskey Joe’s hosting Beach Bash for Labor Day in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — There are a lot of places across the Tampa Bay area to celebrate Labor Day. And over on the Courtney Campbell Causeway, Whiskey Joe’s is having a Beach Bash where they are expecting more than a thousand people to come out and have a lot of fun in the sun.

D.J. Explicit will be in the house from noon to 3 p.m. playing music, and the local Reggae band Impulse will take over from there until 7 p.m.

Because it’s Labor Day, there is no cover charge for people who want to enjoy the day with a nice view.

Whiskey Joe’s is located at 7720 W Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa, FL 33607.

