Students teach dogs to heel…and heal at Dorothy Thomas Center

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Learning to heel, and heal. That’s the mission of the Kids and Canines program at Dorothy Thomas Center, a school for Exceptional Student Education (ESE) within the Hillsborough County Public School System.

The students in the program have often experienced loss and hardship and as a result, many of them suffer from social and emotional challenges.

The student dog trainers, who have emotional behavior disorders, may not fit in to traditional school settings, but here, they find comfort in giving comfort.

Nick Cummings, 18, has been enrolled in the program for three years.

“I enjoy playing and working with the dogs. It brings joy,” he said. “It makes me feel better.”

Executive Director Kelly Hodges says the class teaches kids life and work skills by putting the students to work training the dogs.

“They’re finding empathy,” Hodges said. “They’re learning how to care, they’re learning discipline. They have routines they have to follow with these dogs.”

The student trainers are involved in all aspects of training and grooming the dogs and help approximately 20 dogs a year graduate in to new careers as canine caregivers.

“Typically, the dogs are going to families with members who have PTSD or autism, and help their owners deescalate and cope,” explained Hodges. Those chosen to receive the therapy dogs apply through the Kids and Canines program.

“It makes me feel good, because I feel like I’ve taught this dog a new thing, and now it’s going to stick with him the rest of his life,” Anthony Giles, 14, said.

The dogs happily return the favor and share plenty of kisses, and students say they leave class feeling better, even on the toughest of days.

“It makes you feel,” Cummings started to say, interrupted by service dog Patriot, who licked him squarely on the face.

Cummings smiled and told the Golden Retriever he loves him too, then continued. “It makes you feel good about yourself.”

Hodges says Kids and Canines recently became a 501c3 organization, allowing it to expand its reach beyond Dorothy Thomas Center. She says the program is recruiting volunteers to teach, as well as foster the dogs involved in the classes.

Kids and Canines is also interested in partnering with animal shelters and rescue organizations to find future service dogs. All of the dogs will be screened to ensure they’re a good fit as therapy canines.

Learn more about Kids and Canines by clicking this link.

