Smelly crustaceans on Pass-A-Grille leave beach empty on Labor Day

PASS-A-GRILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Thousands enjoyed their Labor Day on the sand, except at one Tampa Bay area beach. Recent storms washed ashore dead sea life, creating a smelly situation.

Parts of Pass-A-Grille Beach are deserted for the holiday.

The smell is driving away beachgoers.

“Kind of puts a damper on the day, ’cause the smell is so strong,” said Jacob Griego.

He and his wife, Marisa, picked a spot on the sand at Pass-A-Grille Beach to enjoy their holiday, but were hit with a wall of funk.

“It’s just surprising. I know there were a lot of heavy storms and it washed a lot of stuff up, but I’m a little surprise to see it smell so strong,” he said.

The tide rolled in some unwanted guest.

“There appears to be some oysters washed up, barnacles, clams, a lot of dead sea grass, some other dead stuff, some crabs in there too, probably,” said Griego.

Andrew Kilmartin lives on Pass-A-Grille Beach. He said the smell has been around for days.

Kilmartin plans to spend Labor Day at his cousin’s instead.

“It’s kind of funky out here and we didn’t want to have a bunch of people over to have a beach day. They might not enjoy it,” said Kilmartin.

He said it doesn’t happen too often.

“I’ve never noticed anyone doing any kind of beach cleanup before for just natural things washing up. So, I guess it will have to do it’s course and wash back out hopefully soon,” said Kilmartin.

Residents said they’re not sure if any agency or city crew would be responsible for cleaning up the beach.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute was closed Monday for the holiday, as well as city offices.

