Puerto Rico declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Irma

WRKG Published:

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WKRG) — The governor of Puerto Rico has declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Irma.

In a release from the office of Ricardo Rosselló, the governor has also activated the National Guard.

Puerto Rico is under a hurricane watch, meaning hurricane conditions are expected in the next 48 hours.

Government offices in Puerto Rico will stay open through noon on Tuesday so that workers can put together a plan to protect public property.

Hurricane Irma currently has 120 mph winds and is moving west southwest at 14 miles per hour toward the Lesser Antilles islands.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s