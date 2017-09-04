Protesters march through downtown Clearwater in defense of DACA, ‘Dreamers’

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Dozens of protesters marched through downtown Clearwater to spread a message, using their voices and signs as a way to rally support.

“It’s important because it’s like, part of our future and what we’re going through right now,” said student Irvin Lugo.

What he’s going through is the unknown.

President Donald Trump is expected to end an Obama-era program that grants work permits to undocumented immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as kids.

Even though Lugo hasn’t graduated, he wore a cap and gown as symbols of hope.

“I’m scared that I won’t be able to after this gets taken away,” he said.

A total of 780,000 so-called Dreamers are in the same boat, fearing the president will stop the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA.

“As you know, DACA right now is in danger,” said supporter Nancy Yu. “We just want to make sure that our community knows, brings awareness to our people, so they understand they’re not alone. DACA students are important.”

News Channel 8 talked to the president of the Sarasota Hispanic Caucus.

“They’re very concerned,” Cramer Verde said. “And they’re not concerned since yesterday, but since election day.”

Verde works with Dreamers and considers them productive members of society.

“It will be a sad thing to see, to lose them, and go some other places,” he said.

