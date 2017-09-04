Protesters march through downtown Clearwater in defense of DACA, ‘Dreamers’

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Dozens of protesters marched through downtown Clearwater to spread a message, using their voices and signs as a way to rally support.
“It’s important because it’s like, part of our future and what we’re going through right now,” said student Irvin Lugo.
What he’s going through is the unknown.
President Donald Trump is expected to end an Obama-era program that grants work permits to undocumented immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as kids.
Even though Lugo hasn’t graduated, he wore a cap and gown as symbols of hope.
“I’m scared that I won’t be able to after this gets taken away,” he said.
A total of 780,000 so-called Dreamers are in the same boat, fearing the president will stop the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA.
“As you know, DACA right now is in danger,” said supporter Nancy Yu. “We just want to make sure that our community knows, brings awareness to our people, so they understand they’re not alone. DACA students are important.”
News Channel 8 talked to the president of the Sarasota Hispanic Caucus.
“They’re very concerned,” Cramer Verde said. “And they’re not concerned since yesterday, but since election day.”
Verde works with Dreamers and considers them productive members of society.
“It will be a sad thing to see, to lose them, and go some other places,” he said.
Follow Ryan Hughes on Facebook
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Woman held hostage by family in Riverview speaks out in court
- Irma a major hurricane again
- Nurse arrested for not giving police patient’s blood shares video of confrontation
- 3 charged in months-long torture of 10-year-old
- Sheriff: Bodies believed to be 2 USF exchange students pulled from California river gorge
- WFLA News Channel 8 raises over $66,000 for Harvey victims during ‘Telethon for Texas’
>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.