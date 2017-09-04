Man arrested in connection with Bradenton 20-year-old’s death

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was arrested in connection with the death of a 20-year-old whose mother reported him missing, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Jacob Harris, 20, was arrested in connection with the death of Cory Iwanski.
Iwanski was discovered dead in his vehicle early Tuesday. There was trauma to his body and foul play was suspected.
The victim’s mother tried unsuccessfully to contact Iwanski for two days before she reported him missing.
Harris was charged with murder and booked into the Manatee County Jail.
