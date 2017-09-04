Irma remains major Category 3 hurricane, could threaten Bahamas later this week

(WFLA) — Hurricane Irma remains a major Category 3 storm and could threaten the Bahamas later in the week.

“The latest update does keep this a little bit further south, which means it could interact with some of the islands of not only the Bahamas but also the Caribbean, which is why it’s going to weaken a bit as we head into Saturday,” Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann said. “But this forecast is going to change pretty significantly in the next seven to eight days. It’s a long way away.”

5am Update: Hurricane #Irma forecast track take the storm through the Bahamas late this week. pic.twitter.com/b0jlvVYhJI — Leigh Spann (@WFLALeigh) September 4, 2017

Irma developed as a tropical storm in the Atlantic last week and then turned into a hurricane. The strength of Irma fluctuated throughout the weekend, but it has remained a Category 3 hurricane since Sunday at 5 a.m.

