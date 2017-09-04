CHECKLIST: Disaster supply list for hurricane

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — We are now in the peak of hurricane season, and Governor Rick Scott is asking everyone to be prepared.
According to Florida’s State Emergency Response Team, these are the items you should have in your disaster supply kit:
- Water (at least a gallon a day per person, for 3 to 7 days)
- Food (enough for at least 3 to 7 days)
- Non-perishable foods and juices
- Foods for infants and the elderly
- Snack foods
- Non-electric can opener
- Cooking tools and fuel
- Paper plates and plastic utensils
- Blankets and pillows
- Clothing (Including rain gear and sturdy shoes)
- First Aid Kit, medicines and prescriptions
- Toiletries ad hygiene items
- Special care items (for babies or the elderly)
- Moisture wipes
- Flashlight and batteries
- Radio (Battery operated and NOAA weather radio)
- Cash (Banks and ATMs may not be open or available)
- Keys
- Toys, books and games
- Important documents (Keep in a waterproof container)
- Insurance, medical records, bank account numbers, social security cards, etc.
- Toolset
- Pet care items
- Proper identification and immunization records
- Ample supply of food and water
- Carrier or cage
- Medication
- Muzzle and leash
The team also recommends having all vehicle fuel tanks filled.
You should also be prepared and have an emergency plan for your family and business. If necessary, you should prepare a special needs plan. You can learn how to prepare by visiting Florida’s Disaster website.
The City of Tampa’s Office of Emergency Management is also encouraging residents to be prepared by signing up for emergency notifications.
