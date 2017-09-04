CHECKLIST: Disaster supply list for hurricane

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — We are now in the peak of hurricane season, and Governor Rick Scott is asking everyone to be prepared.

According to Florida’s State Emergency Response Team, these are the items you should have in your disaster supply kit:

Water (at least a gallon a day per person, for 3 to 7 days)

Food (enough for at least 3 to 7 days) Non-perishable foods and juices Foods for infants and the elderly Snack foods Non-electric can opener Cooking tools and fuel Paper plates and plastic utensils

Blankets and pillows

Clothing (Including rain gear and sturdy shoes)

First Aid Kit, medicines and prescriptions

Toiletries ad hygiene items

Special care items (for babies or the elderly)

Moisture wipes

Flashlight and batteries

Radio (Battery operated and NOAA weather radio)

Cash (Banks and ATMs may not be open or available)

Keys

Toys, books and games

Important documents (Keep in a waterproof container) Insurance, medical records, bank account numbers, social security cards, etc.

Toolset

Pet care items Proper identification and immunization records Ample supply of food and water Carrier or cage Medication Muzzle and leash



The team also recommends having all vehicle fuel tanks filled.

You should also be prepared and have an emergency plan for your family and business. If necessary, you should prepare a special needs plan. You can learn how to prepare by visiting Florida’s Disaster website.

The City of Tampa’s Office of Emergency Management is also encouraging residents to be prepared by signing up for emergency notifications.

Everyone should take the day to make a plan, get supplies, and sign up to receive emergency notifications

