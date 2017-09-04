Headlines: Tracking Hurricane Irma; DACA supporters rally; Royal baby on the way

TODAY’S WEATHER
Isolated storms will develop near the coast and rain chances will increase to 30 percent. See your full Labor Day forecast here.
TODAY’S NEWS HEADLINES
- Irma remains major Category 3 hurricane, could threaten Bahamas later this week
- Gov. Scott encouraging Floridians to be prepared for hurricane
- Workers ‘Fight for 15’ in Ybor City demanding $15 minimum wage, union rights
- DACA supporters rally in Clearwater
- Deputies: Holiday man playing fantasy football arrested after child is found on street in dirty diaper
- Time to start thinking about flu shots
- South Korea simulates attack on North’s nuke site after test
- Eastern Caribbean battens down as Hurricane Irma approaches
DON’T MISS IT