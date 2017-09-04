Gov. Scott encouraging Floridians to be prepared for hurricane

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — We are now in the peak of hurricane season, and Governor Rick Scott is asking everyone to be prepared.
On Sunday, the governor sent a series of tweets about how families should be ready for any storm or hurricane by having an emergency plan and a disaster supply kit.
According to Florida’s State Emergency Response Team, these are the items you should have in your disaster supply kit:
- Water (at least a gallon a day per person, for 3 to 7 days)
- Food (enough for at least 3 to 7 days)
- Non-perishable foods and juices
- Foods for infants and the elderly
- Snack foods
- Non-electric can opener
- Cooking tools and fuel
- Paper plates and plastic utensils
- Blankets and pillows
- Clothing (Including rain gear and sturdy shoes)
- First Aid Kit, medicines and prescriptions
- Toiletries ad hygiene items
- Special care items (for babies or the elderly)
- Moisture wipes
- Flashlight and batteries
- Radio (Battery operated and NOAA weather radio)
- Cash (Banks and ATMs may not be open or available)
- Keys
- Toys, books and games
- Important documents (Keep in a waterproof container)
- Insurance, medical records, bank account numbers, social security cards, etc.
- Toolset
- Pet care items
- Proper identification and immunization records
- Ample supply of food and water
- Carrier or cage
- Medication
- Muzzle and leash
The team also recommends having all vehicle fuel tanks filled.
You should also be prepared and have an emergency plan for your family and business. If necessary, you should prepare a special needs plan. You can learn how to prepare by visiting Florida’s Disaster website.
The City of Tampa’s Office of Emergency Management is also encouraging residents to be prepared by signing up for emergency notifications.
Storm Team 8 meteorologists continue to track Hurricane Irma, which developed last week in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa.
Irma remains a major Category 3 hurricane, and could threaten the Bahamas later this week.
“Where it ultimately goes is still very much in question,” stressed Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann. “Whether it stays off Florida’s east coast or heads into the Gulf of Mexico. And this forecast track is going to change over the next five to seven days.”
