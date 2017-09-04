Dickerson homers, doubles twice as Rays rout Twins 11-4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Corey Dickerson hit his 26th home run and also doubled twice, powering the Tampa Bay Rays past the Minnesota Twins 11-4 Monday night to tighten the AL wild-card race.
The Twins’ lead for the second wild-card spot was trimmed to a half-game by the Angels.
Logan Morrison, who got his 36th homer, and Kevin Kiermaier each added three hits for the Rays. Evan Longoria drove in three runs with a pair of singles.
Alex Cobb (10-9) gave up one run on three hits while striking out seven in 5 2/3 innings. Winning for the first time since July 26, he retired nine in a row before giving up a double to Joe Mauer in the sixth. Mauer stretched his hitting streak to 13 games. Brian Dozier hit his 28th homer for the Twins.
Jose Berrios (12-7) gave up five runs on seven hits in five innings.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Woman held hostage by family in Riverview speaks out in court
- Irma a major hurricane again
- Nurse arrested for not giving police patient’s blood shares video of confrontation
- 3 charged in months-long torture of 10-year-old
- Sheriff: Bodies believed to be 2 USF exchange students pulled from California river gorge
- WFLA News Channel 8 raises over $66,000 for Harvey victims during ‘Telethon for Texas’
>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.