Deputies: Holiday man playing fantasy football arrested after child is found on street in dirty diaper

By Published:
Source: Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County man is facing a child neglect charge after deputies say a young child in his care was found walking in the street in nothing but a dirty diaper.

On Sunday, a concerned citizen found a 2-year-old girl at the intersection of Orange Driver and Kibler Lane in Holiday. Deputies say the girl was walking by herself more than a thousand feet away from the home of her caretaker.

The person who found her changed the child’s diaper, put her in clean clothes and called the sheriff’s office. The girl was not hurt.

Deputies say they found the girl’s caretaker, 27-year-old Jesus Martinez, about an hour after the little girl was found in the street.

According to investigators, Martinez was picking a fantasy football draft on his phone when the 2-year-old went missing. Martinez didn’t realize the girl left the house until a 6-year-old realized she was missing.

Martinez was arrested for child neglect and was taken to the Land O’ Lakes jail.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s