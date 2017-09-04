DACA supporters rally in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Protesters gathered in Clearwater Monday morning to support the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

President Donald Trump is expected to end the DACA program, in turn ending protection for young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children.

Dozens of people who support the DACA program rallied outside the courthouse in Clearwater on Monday. They said they will eventually make their way to city hall.

Many of the same people lined the Courtney Campbell Causeway on Sunday, chanting and holding signs in support of DACA.

Several of the protesters outside the courthouse are DACA recipients who say if the program ends, it would be beyond devastating to their families.

The president is expected to officially tell the nation his decision as early as Tuesday.

