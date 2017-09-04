Cops: Fla. mom sold coke with toddler in car

(WBBH) – A Florida mother is accused of dealing drugs while her 2-year-old son sat in his car seat behind her.

Cape Coral police officers arrested 20-year-old Darian Nare this week after they caught her in a sting operation.

Police said undercover officers coordinated with Nare on the phone before meeting in person at a gas to buy cocaine from her.

Reports said she sold the drugs to the authorities, who then found her 2-year-old son in his car seat. He was there during the drug deal.

