Cops: Fla. mom sold coke with toddler in car

(WBBH) – A Florida mother is accused of dealing drugs while her 2-year-old son sat in his car seat behind her.
Cape Coral police officers arrested 20-year-old Darian Nare this week after they caught her in a sting operation.
Police said undercover officers coordinated with Nare on the phone before meeting in person at a gas to buy cocaine from her.
Reports said she sold the drugs to the authorities, who then found her 2-year-old son in his car seat. He was there during the drug deal.
