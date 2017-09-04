Bottled water, supplies going fast as Tampa Bay area prepares for possibility of Hurricane Irma

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – For Todd Rix, the clock is ticking. There’s no time to waste or wait, and this Tampa Bay native is glad he didn’t.

When the 46-year-old went shopping at Publix in Carollwood on Monday afternoon, he described the bottled water supply as “scarce” and “depleted.”

So, he stocked up fast.

His grocery cart was packed with bottled water as he left the store.

While loading up his SUV, he shook his head and said, “Oh boy, here it comes. Let’s try to get some things in place early.”

That seems to be the mindset of many Tampa Bay area residents.

Bottled water is going quickly. At the South Tampa Walmart on Gandy Boulevard, water sold out in less than 12 hours. Two truckloads gone, leaving behind vast, empty shelves.

With Hurricane Harvey fresh on the minds of Floridians, many who live in the Tampa Bay area do not want to wait to prepare for Hurricane Irma.

They’re shopping now, and they’re showing up in droves. Take a trip to any grocery store, and you’ll see. Folks are not procrastinating the prep work.

Empty shelves have been reported all over the Tampa Bay area, where rows and rows of water bottles used to be. People are clearly watching the radar, planning and keeping a close eye on the forecast.

Laura Roberts has her hurricane prep list, one that includes baby food for her 18-month-old little girl, Paige. The Tampa mom tells us getting supplies for the baby is a crucial step. She too wants to be prepared well ahead of Irma.

“I’ve got water, batteries and stuff on my list. What happened in Texas is just unbelievable,” Roberts said. “So, now my awareness is definitely up.”

