AG Bondi activates Florida’s price gouging hotline in wake of declared state of emergency

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Attorney General Pam Bondi has activated Florida’s price gouging hotline.
The opening of the hotline comes as Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for all 67 Florida counties in response to the threat of Hurricane Irma.
Florida law prohibits extreme increases in the price of essential commodities, including food, water, hotels, ice, gasoline, lumber and equipment as direct result of an officially declared emergency.
Anyone who suspects price gouging during the state of emergency should report it to the Attorney General’s Office by calling 1-866-9-NO-SCAM.
Violators of the price gouging statue are subject to civil penalties of $1,000 per violation and up to a total of $25,00 for multiple violations in a 24-hour period.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Woman held hostage by family in Riverview speaks out in court
- Irma a major hurricane again
- Nurse arrested for not giving police patient’s blood shares video of confrontation
- 3 charged in months-long torture of 10-year-old
- Sheriff: Bodies believed to be 2 USF exchange students pulled from California river gorge
- WFLA News Channel 8 raises over $66,000 for Harvey victims during ‘Telethon for Texas’
>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.