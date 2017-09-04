AG Bondi activates Florida’s price gouging hotline in wake of declared state of emergency

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Attorney General Pam Bondi has activated Florida’s price gouging hotline.

The opening of the hotline comes as Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for all 67 Florida counties in response to the threat of Hurricane Irma.

Florida law prohibits extreme increases in the price of essential commodities, including food, water, hotels, ice, gasoline, lumber and equipment as direct result of an officially declared emergency.

Anyone who suspects price gouging during the state of emergency should report it to the Attorney General’s Office by calling 1-866-9-NO-SCAM.

Violators of the price gouging statue are subject to civil penalties of $1,000 per violation and up to a total of $25,00 for multiple violations in a 24-hour period.

