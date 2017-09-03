Woman held hostage by family in Riverview speaks out in court

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — A Riverview woman who deputies say was held hostage with her 1-year-old child and beaten over an extended period of time described some of the horrors she faced in court on Sunday.

Jasbir Kalsi, Bhupinder Kalsi and Devbir Kalsi are facing several charges after deputies found the victim beaten and badly bruised at her Riverview home.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says Devbir is the victim’s husband and Jasbir and Bhupinder are the victim’s in-laws. Jasbir and Bhupinder apparently traveled to the Tampa Bay area from India to help Devbir “counsel and discipline” his wife because they thought she was acting disobediently.

During Devbir’s bond hearing Sunday morning, the victim said her husband “tried to kill her.”

" I am really scared of my husband." "He tried to kill me." "It has happened over the last 4 years"– Silky tells the judge — Amanda Ciavarri (@WFLAAmanda) September 3, 2017

Silky says she is afraid for her daughter and herself. @wfla — Amanda Ciavarri (@WFLAAmanda) September 3, 2017

Victim: "I am so scared. Last night he told me he would kill me if I called police" @wfla — Amanda Ciavarri (@WFLAAmanda) September 3, 2017

Victim: " he (husband/ Devbir) told me it would take 10 minutes for police to come. He would kill me then himself." @wfla — Amanda Ciavarri (@WFLAAmanda) September 3, 2017

All three suspects are now being held on bond and have been ordered to stay away from the victim.

Devbir’s bond was set at $325,000. He will also have to surrender his passport.

Jasbir, who prosecutors say held a knife to the victim and baby, had his bond set at $375,000 and will also have to surrender his passport.

Bhupinder’s bond was set at $110,000.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES