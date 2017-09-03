VIDEO: Atlanta zoo’s giant panda twins turn 1

ATLANTA (WFLA) – Atlanta’s zoo celebrated the first birthday of Ya Lun and Xi Lun, the only giant panda twins in the United States.

Video of the celebration shows the two pandas behaving like typical toddlers, ignoring the ice cream cakes made especially for them and heading straight for the cardboard box for playtime.

The zoo offered visitors admission and concession specials in honor of their birthday.

Ya Lun and Xi Lun, both females, were born 47 minutes apart on September 3, 2016. They are the sixth and seventh cubs born to mother Lun Lun and father Yang Yang.

Their names together mean “Lun Lun’s elegant and happy daughters.”

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES