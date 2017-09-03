Trump calls North Korea ‘rogue nation,’ threat

Published:
A man walks past a TV news on screen showing the images of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump, right, while reporting North Korea’s a possible nuclear test in Tokyo Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. South Korea’s military said Sunday that North Korea is believed to have conducted its sixth nuclear test after it detected a strong earthquake, hours after Pyongyang claimed that its leader has inspected a hydrogen bomb meant for a new intercontinental ballistic missile. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

TOKYO (AP) – President Donald Trump has reacted to what he’s calling “a major Nuclear Test” by North Korea – branding the North “a rogue nation” whose “words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous” to the United States.

North Korea says it has conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test to date – and claiming a “perfect success.”

Trump tweets that North Korea “has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success.”

China is by far the North’s biggest trading partner.

