SUV drives through fence, slams into apartment complex in Sarasota

Source: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An SUV went off the road and drove into an apartment complex in Sarasota on Sunday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies and Florida Highway Patrol Officers were called to the crash at the Springs at Bee Ridge apartment complex on Wilkinson Road.

Investigators say it appears the driver hit a curb before going through the fence and finally hitting the building and exterior air conditioning compressors.

There is no word yet on any injuries or charges.

FHP troopers are still investigating.

