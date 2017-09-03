SUV drives through fence, slams into apartment complex in Sarasota

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An SUV went off the road and drove into an apartment complex in Sarasota on Sunday morning.
Sheriff’s deputies and Florida Highway Patrol Officers were called to the crash at the Springs at Bee Ridge apartment complex on Wilkinson Road.
Investigators say it appears the driver hit a curb before going through the fence and finally hitting the building and exterior air conditioning compressors.
There is no word yet on any injuries or charges.
FHP troopers are still investigating.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Woman held hostage by family in Riverview speaks out in court
- Irma a major hurricane again
- Nurse arrested for not giving police patient’s blood shares video of confrontation
- 3 charged in months-long torture of 10-year-old
- Sheriff: Bodies believed to be 2 USF exchange students pulled from California river gorge
- WFLA News Channel 8 raises over $66,000 for Harvey victims during ‘Telethon for Texas’