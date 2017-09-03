PHOTOS: Man who ran into Burning Man festival’s signature burning of a towering effigy has died

BLACK ROCK CITY, Nev. (AP) — A man who ran into Burning Man festival’s signature burning of a towering effigy has died.

#BurningMan festival goer runs into flames of the burning effigy. Is incinerated in front of 70,000 horrified revelers. pic.twitter.com/fG2jlEe7a7 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 3, 2017

Burning Man organizers say the counter-culture festival attendee broke through safety perimeters about 10:30 p.m. Saturday and ran into the blaze.

Black Rock City firefighters rescued the man and treated him at the scene before he was airlifted to a burn treatment center where he later died.

More than 70,000 people are attending the art and music celebration in the Black Rock Desert, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of Reno.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES