North Carolina man thinks he stabbed wife to death after taking too much cough syrup

RALEIGH, N.C. (WFLA) – A North Carolina newlywed claimed he woke from a dream to find his wife stabbed after he took too much cough medicine. Now he’s been charged with murder in her death.

Matthew James Phelps, 27, called 911 early Saturday morning after he found his wife, Lauren Ashley-Nicole Phelps, 29, covered in blood. He told the dispatcher he took too much Coricidin cough medicine Thursday night to help him sleep.

“I had a dream, and then I turn on the lights and she’s dead on the floor,” Phelps said in a harrowing 9-1-1- call. “I have blood all over me, and there’s a bloody knife on the bed, and I think I did it.”

“I can’t believe this,” he said repeatedly as he broke down into sobs. “She didn’t deserve this. Why?”

Police came to their home in the 5200 block of Patuxent Drive and Phelps was taken to the hospital where she died.

Phelps was booked into the Wake County Jail where he’s being held without benefit of bail, according to a jail spokesman.

State records show he did not have a criminal record.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES