Motorcyclist ejected from bike, critically injured after I-4 crash

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a collision on I-4 in Hillsborough County on Sunday.
The incident happened in the eastbound lanes near the intersection of I-4 and 50th Street around 11:30 a.m
The Florida Highway Patrol said the motorcyclist, 39-year-old Luis A. Trinidad Adames was traveling at a high rate of speed, cutting in and out of traffic when he passed a Nissan Altima being driven by Christopher Banaszak, 34. Adames decided to change lanes once again and somehow ended up running into the back of Banaszak’s vehicle.
Adames was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to Tampa General Hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Troopers said he also faces a reckless driving charge.
No further details are available at this time.
