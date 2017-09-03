Man charged after missing student’s body found at his grandmother’s house

By Published: Updated:
Joshua Hupperterz, 29 (left), the deceased, Jenna Burleigh, 22 (right). Photo courtesy of Temple University Police.

PHILADELPHIA (AP/WFLA) — Philadelphia police say the body of a missing Temple University student has been found and a man will be charged in her death.

Burleigh was last seen on surveillance video leaving a North Philadelphia bar at 2am on Thursday. (Temple University Police)

Authorities say 22-year-old Jenna Burleigh went missing around 2 a.m. Thursday near Temple’s campus. They say ex-Temple student Joshua Hupperterz, last seen with Burleigh, was taken into custody Saturday in Paupack Township in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Police say a body presumed to be Burleigh’s was found on lakefront property there owned by Hupperterz’s grandmother. Authorities believe she was killed in Philadelphia and taken to Paupack Township, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Scranton.

It wasn’t known if Hupperterz is represented by a lawyer.

Family member Ed Burleigh said Saturday on Facebook “Our Beautiful Angel Jenna is now in Heaven.”

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s