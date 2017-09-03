Law enforcement surveillance leads to arrests of 2 armed robbery suspects in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Two suspects were caught red-handed trying to rob someone in Bradenton, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Bradenton police and the MCSO were conducting surveillance early Saturday morning near the Wendy’s located at 5420 Manatee Ave W. when they saw 33-year-old Antwan Williams pull into the drive-thru and try to rob someone.

When law enforcement came to the scene, Williams fled the area. Police caught up with Williams a short time later and he was apprehended.

Another suspect, Tronesh Sparkels Ackerman, 24, was located nearby.

Deputies said both Ackerman and Williams are suspects in connection with several other robberies in the area.

They were both booked into the Manatee County Jail.

Ackerman was charged with armed robbery with a firearm.

Williams faces charges of armed robbery with a firearm, violation of probation or community control, armed robbery with another weapon, being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon or ammo, battery-touch or strike-simple, domestic battery-touch or strike-simple, and criminal registrant felony robbery.

