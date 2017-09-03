Interim Hillsborough County sheriff sits down for exclusive interview with News Channel 8

Paul_Mueller By Published:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — There’s a new sheriff in town in Hillsborough County.

On Sunday, newly-appointed interim Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister joined News Channel 8 for an exclusive interview. Chronister was appointed interim sheriff by Governor Rick Scott on Thursday.

The move comes on the heels of Sheriff David Gee’s decision to retire.

“I’ve been very fortunate to be under his mentoring,” Chronister said of Gee.

Chronister has worked his way up the ranks for the past 25 years, working for Gee for most of them. He says Gee is leaving the agency with momentum.

“Use that momentum for crime reduction, crime prevention, with a heavy concentration on community outreach,” Chronister said.

Part of the crime reduction includes several arrests in a rash of gun store and car burglaries, resulting in weapons put in the wrong hands.

“Where we need help is the Joe Blow gun owner (needs) to properly store and stow that firearm,” Chronister said. “They could keep the guns in a safe, not in a glass display case so we can certainly make it more difficult for the thieves to get the guns.”

Chronister also spoke with us about the opioid crisis, saying combatting it will take a combination of rehabilitation and prison time.

“We’re going to be targeting those dealers whether it be street dealers or someone that has a prescription pad,” he said. “This certainly isn’t a program, or problem, we’re going to arrest our way out of.”

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s