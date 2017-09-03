Headlines: Hostage victim speaks out; Irma a major hurricane again; Teens charged in MMA fighter’s murder

TODAY’S WEATHER
We’re in for a mix of sun and clouds today with a round of afternoon storms. See your full Labor Day weekend forecast here.
TODAY’S NEWS HEADLINES
- Woman held hostage by family in Riverview speaks out in court
- Irma a major hurricane again
- 3 Florida teens charged with murdering MMA fighter
- SUV drives through fence, slams into apartment complex in Sarasota
- Texas on long road to recovery 9 days after Harvey
- North Korea says 6th nuke test was H-bomb, ‘perfect success’
- Trump calls North Korea ‘rogue nation,’ threat
- Record-breaking Astronaut Peggy Whitson returns to Earth
TODAY’S SPORTS HEADLINES
- Archer exits with injury as Rays lose 5-4 to White Sox
- No. 19 USF overcomes slow start, beats Stony Brook 31-17
- No. 1 Alabama smothers No. 3 Florida State in opener, 24-7
- No. 11 Michigan rolls late, beats No. 17 Florida 33-17
