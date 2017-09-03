Grandfather charged with kidnapping, sexual battery after Florida AMBER Alert canceled

SOUTH APOPKA, Fla. (WESH) —The South Apopka man accused of abducting his step-granddaughter is now in the Orange County Jail. The bizarre incident began around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, when residents called 911 to report an argument in the neighborhood.

Deputies soon learned that Darrell Lavance Mills, 50, had a dispute with his wife. He allegedly abducted his step granddaughter, causing the Orange County Sheriff to issue an Amber Alert Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m. The OCSO used 100 or more deputies, a helicopter, reverse 911 calls to the area, and help from other agencies in a massive search for the two people.

Deputies found the man and girl about three hours later, thanks to a tip from a citizen. Mills and his step-granddaughter were not injured. He was booked into the Orange County Jail Sunday afternoon, charged with kidnapping a child under the age of thirteen. After his initial booking, an additional kidnapping charge, and two additional sexual battery charges were added.

He’s initially held without bond, and is expected to appear before a judge Monday morning, to have the charge read to him, and appoint the Public Defender to represent him, if needed.

