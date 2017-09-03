Florida House candidate discusses run for Pasco County seat

TAMPA, Fla.  (WFLA) – One of four Republican candidates went one-on-one with News Channel 8 on Sunday to talk about his vision for Florida House seat in District 37.

The area represents Pasco County and the seat is currently held by term-limited Republican House Speaker Richard Corcoran.

Even though Governor Rick Scott has placed Ardian Zika on various committees throughout the years, this is the first time the Yugoslavian is running for office.

During the interview, he talked about why he’s choosing to run for office now, his vision of the “American Dream,” his platform of lower taxes, less regulation and protecting the constitutional rights of Floridians.

Zika also spoke about education and where he stands on school funding in light of the passage of House Bill 7069 at the end of the last legislative session.

Finally, Zika talked about campaign finances when it comes to him and the three other Republican candidates.

You can watch the full interview above.

