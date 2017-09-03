Florida AMBER Alert issued for Orange County 11-year-old

APOPKA, Fla. (WFLA) — Law enforcement officers have issued a Florida AMBER Alert for a missing Orange County girl.

Police say 11-year-old Makayla Fischer was last seen near Elderton Drive in Apopka.

Fischer has black hair with maroon braids and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light multi-colored tank top nightgown.

Investigators believe she may be with 50-year-old Darrell Mills. Mills has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing tan shorts.

