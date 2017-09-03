Emotional photo captures police department’s goodbye to beloved K9 partner

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFLA) – An emotional photo of a Connecticut police department saying goodbye to a beloved K9 is tugging heart strings across the country.

“Officer Michael D’Aresta unfortunately has to make the toughest decision any K9 handler dreads making this evening at Pieper Olson in Middletown at 1830 hours,” the Middletown Police Department said in a caption for the photo.

The officer’s K9 partner, Hunter had just been diagnosed with aggressive liver cancer a few days before the photo was taken. Unfortunately, the veterinarian recommended he be euthanized, the department said.

So, on Friday afternoon, Aresta’s fellow officers lined the street outside of the vet’s office to pay their final respects to the dog and provide support for his companion.

“Hunter and Officer D’Aresta have been such a huge part of our department the past ten years. Such a dedicated K-9 team. It will never be the same. Rest in Peace Hunter you’ve done well. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Officer Michael D’Aresta and his family.”

