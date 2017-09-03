Driver arrested for impersonating police officer along Alligator Alley

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Miami man is facing a felony charge after police say he was caught impersonating a police officer along Alligator Alley.

Troopers took a report about a black Toyota Camry with dark tinted windows pulling alongside another car and trying to get them to pull over in Collier County on Sunday. When the other driver refused to stop and called FHP, the Camry apparently pulled in front of him and slowed down.

FHP officers say they took reports that the Camry driver was trying to stop other cars nearby as well.

Troopers pulled the suspect over in Broward County, and identified him as 61-year-old Lloyd Chang. Officers found him with a concealed weapons permit badge hanging around his neck and a .357 revolver behind the passenger seat.

Chang was charged with a felony and taken to the Collier County Jail.

