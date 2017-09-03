VIDEO: Wrong way driver in Tampa charged with DUI for fourth time in a year

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa man was charged with driving under the influence for the fourth time in a year after he was caught driving on the wrong side of the road.

Surveillance video shows  29-year-old Juan Velasco-Arco driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Fletcher Avenue.  Witnesses spotted him at the intersection of Fletcher and Nebraska Ave. and said he continued driving for approximately one mile until he crossed over the median near 22nd Street to go back into the eastbound lanes.

A deputy was able to stop the driver on Fletcher Ave at the Hillsborough River and found an open container of beer in the cup holder and several empty beer cans on the front passenger floorboard of his vehicle.  The officer conducted a roadside field sobriety test, which Velasco-Arco failed.

Velasco-Arco was arrested for driving under the influence and was taken to Central Breath Test where he blew a .198 on his initial breathalyzer test.

Deputies said this was his fourth DUI arrest since October of last year.

No further information is available at this time.

