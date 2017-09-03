Archer exits with injury as Rays lose 5-4 to White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) – Tampa Bay’s Chris Archer gave up home runs to the first two batters of the game then left due to right lateral forearm tightness and the Chicago White Sox beat the Rays 5-4 on Saturday night.

Alen Hanson hit his fourth home run on Archer’s second pitch of the game, and Yolmer Sanchez followed with his ninth homer to help the White Sox snap a four-game losing streak.

Archer threw just eight pitches, three for strikes, before Rays manager Kevin Cash and trainer Ron Porterfield checked on him and he left as a precaution.

Logan Morrison hit his sixth home run in six games and 35th of the season in the sixth for the Rays, who had won eight of 11 and were unable to climb above .500 for the first time since 59-58 on Aug. 11.

The White Sox had four home runs, including Avisail Garcia’s career-high 14th of the season, a two-run shot in the seventh, and Omar Narvaez’s solo shot.

