WATCH: Man arrested a year after wild ride captured on video

COVINGTON, GA (WFLA) – Georgia authorities arrested a reckless driver one year after he was filmed speeding down the interstate while hanging out of a car window.
In June of last year, a video surfaced of an unidentified man erratically driving a a Dodge Challenger on I-20 and it quickly went viral.
It took authorities over a year to identify the driver as 29-year-old Myron Hall of Dallas, Texas.
A warrant was issued for his arrest on August 23 and he was taken into custody the same day and charged with reckless driving, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.
