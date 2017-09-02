WATCH: Man arrested a year after wild ride captured on video

COVINGTON, GA (WFLA) – Georgia authorities arrested a reckless driver one year after he was filmed speeding down the interstate while hanging out of a car window.

In June of last year, a video surfaced of an unidentified man erratically driving a a Dodge Challenger on I-20 and it quickly went viral.

It took authorities over a year to identify the driver as 29-year-old Myron Hall of Dallas, Texas.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on August 23 and he was taken into custody the same day and charged with reckless driving, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

