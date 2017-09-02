VIDEO: 3 sought in connection with vehicle burglaries in Zephyrhills

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three men who allegedly burglarized multiple vehicles in a Zephyrhills neighborhood.
The incident, which was captured on surveillance video, happened in the Oak Creek Neighborhood on Handcart Rd.
The sheriff’s office said the men made off with several items, including a handgun.
Anyone with information regarding their identities is asked to call the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488. You can also submit a tip online at https://pascosheriff.com/tips.
