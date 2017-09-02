VIDEO: Twins to celebrate 101st birthday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WFLA) – A set of twins are celebrating another milestone birthday this week.

Ira Spieker and Ida Spieker Melhmann turn 101 years-old on September 4.

Last year, the Iowa-born twins marked their centennial with a massive celebration amongst family in their home state.

“As far as we know they are the oldest living brother-sister twins in the United States, which is mind boggling. It’s like, there has to be another brother-sister twin but we couldn’t find it,” Ira’s son Steve Spieker told 24 Hour News 8.

According to Grand Rapids affiliate WOOD, Ira ended up in the ICU last month with a staph infection and they weren’t sure if he would make the trip for their birthday bash this year.

“Physicians were saying, ‘I don’t think he’s going to make it.’ I said, ‘You don’t know my dad and you have to give him a fighting chance because I know who he is — the energizer bunny,’” Steve Spieker said.

But two days after he left the ICU, Ira was walking around again, the station reports. He will be traveling to Michigan for this year’s celebration.

“People ask me, you know, ‘How did we reach 101?’ and I say, ‘well you have to rely on the strength of the Lord,” Ira Spieker said.

