St. Pete townhome destroyed by fire after lightning strike

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Fire investigators say a lightning strike caused a fire that destroyed a townhome in St. Petersburg overnight.
Firefighters were called to Glades Court Northeast around 2:30 a.m. when a woman inside the townhome reported smoke.
The woman was the only person inside at the time, and was able to get out.
The fire caused the roof to collapse, destroyed the home and damaged the firewall to the connecting townhouse.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –
- Deputies: Woman gave newborn to stranger at Sarasota Co. park
- Speeding SUV crashes into Riverview home
- Target 8: VA therapist tells Marine treated for PTSD he’s only there for the drugs
- Tampa woman advertising need for kidney claims HOA wants signs taken down
- Better Call Behnken: Birthday cake disaster leaves St. Pete mother furious
- 4 Tampa Bay area attorneys among 6 suspended, reprimanded, or disciplined by Florida Supreme Court
- Nurse arrested for not giving police patient’s blood shares video of confrontation
- PHOTO: ‘Miracle baby’ with umbilical cord still attached found inside gym bag