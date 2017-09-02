St. Pete townhome destroyed by fire after lightning strike

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Fire investigators say a lightning strike caused a fire that destroyed a townhome in St. Petersburg overnight.

Firefighters were called to Glades Court Northeast around 2:30 a.m. when a woman inside the townhome reported smoke.

The woman was the only person inside at the time, and was able to get out.

The fire caused the roof to collapse, destroyed the home and damaged the firewall to the connecting townhouse.

