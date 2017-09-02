Monkey named Spiderman dies in New York at age 43

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A monkey named Spiderman has died at a New York zoo after an unusually long life.
The Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester said Friday that 43-year-old Spiderman was among the oldest spider monkeys in conservation care.
Spider monkeys have a life expectancy of about 25 years.
A necropsy confirmed that Spiderman had terminal cancer.
Spiderman was born in 1974 and came to the Seneca Park Zoo in 1977 from the Fort Rickey Game Farm in Rome, New York.
The zoo is also home to a female spider monkey, Lucy, who was born in 1975.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –
- Deputies: Woman gave newborn to stranger at Sarasota Co. park
- Speeding SUV crashes into Riverview home
- Target 8: VA therapist tells Marine treated for PTSD he’s only there for the drugs
- Tampa woman advertising need for kidney claims HOA wants signs taken down
- Better Call Behnken: Birthday cake disaster leaves St. Pete mother furious
- 4 Tampa Bay area attorneys among 6 suspended, reprimanded, or disciplined by Florida Supreme Court
- Nurse arrested for not giving police patient’s blood shares video of confrontation
- PHOTO: ‘Miracle baby’ with umbilical cord still attached found inside gym bag