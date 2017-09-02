Monkey named Spiderman dies in New York at age 43

This undated photo provided by the Seneca Park Zoo Society on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, shows a spider monkey named Spiderman who died of terminal cancer at the Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester, N.Y. At 43-years-old, Spiderman was among the oldest spider monkeys in conservation care. (Seneca Park Zoo Society via AP)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A monkey named Spiderman has died at a New York zoo after an unusually long life.

The Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester said Friday that 43-year-old Spiderman was among the oldest spider monkeys in conservation care.

Spider monkeys have a life expectancy of about 25 years.

A necropsy confirmed that Spiderman had terminal cancer.

Spiderman was born in 1974 and came to the Seneca Park Zoo in 1977 from the Fort Rickey Game Farm in Rome, New York.

The zoo is also home to a female spider monkey, Lucy, who was born in 1975.

