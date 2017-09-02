Man faces attempted murder charge after he choked girl, 7, before throwing her off bridge

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP/WFLA) — A man accused of kidnapping a 7-year-old girl and throwing her off a bridge into a Massachusetts lake now faces an upgraded charge of attempted murder.

A state judge in Worcester on Thursday set bail at $1 million for Joshua Hubert after a warrant alleging the new charge was issued. Prosecutors and the defense agreed on the bail amount.

The 35-year-old Hubert was originally charged with kidnapping.

Authorities say Hubert is a family friend. The 230-pound former 911 dispatcher drove to the child’s grandparent’s home Sunday morning, wrapped her in a blanket. choked her and threw her off the Interstate 290 overpass into Lake Quinsigamond. She swam about 100 yards (91 meters) to shore and knocked on the door of a waterfront home in Shrewsbury at 4 a.m. She not only survived, she gave Hubert’s name to the first person she saw after swimming to shore, according to assistant Worcester District Attorney ­Cheryl Riddle.

Hubert’s lawyer says his client maintains his innocence.

Hubert will be arraigned Tuesday on the new charge.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES