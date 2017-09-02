Man faces attempted murder charge after he choked girl, 7, before throwing her off bridge

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP/WFLA) — A man accused of kidnapping a 7-year-old girl and throwing her off a bridge into a Massachusetts lake now faces an upgraded charge of attempted murder.
A state judge in Worcester on Thursday set bail at $1 million for Joshua Hubert after a warrant alleging the new charge was issued. Prosecutors and the defense agreed on the bail amount.
The 35-year-old Hubert was originally charged with kidnapping.
Authorities say Hubert is a family friend. The 230-pound former 911 dispatcher drove to the child’s grandparent’s home Sunday morning, wrapped her in a blanket. choked her and threw her off the Interstate 290 overpass into Lake Quinsigamond. She swam about 100 yards (91 meters) to shore and knocked on the door of a waterfront home in Shrewsbury at 4 a.m. She not only survived, she gave Hubert’s name to the first person she saw after swimming to shore, according to assistant Worcester District Attorney Cheryl Riddle.
Hubert’s lawyer says his client maintains his innocence.
Hubert will be arraigned Tuesday on the new charge.
