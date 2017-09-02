Florida Gov. Rick Scott wants to young immigrants to stay

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida Gov. Rick Scott wants Congress to take action to let young immigrants brought into the country illegally by their parents to remain in the United States.

Scott late Friday jumped into the debate over the fate of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, which has given nearly 800,000 young immigrants the ability to work legally in the country and a reprieve from deportation.

President Donald Trump is expected to announce next week his plans for the program.

President Obama was wrong to address the Dreamers issue by Executive Order. He should have done it in conjunction with Congress, which is how we make laws in our democracy. But this issue must be addressed. I do not favor punishing children for the actions of their parents. These kids must be allowed to pursue the American Dream, and Congress must act on this immediately. I am encouraged by the approach Congressman Carlos L. Curbelo and Senator Thom Tillis are working on to address this problem. I want to be very clear: I oppose illegal immigration and everything else that is illegal. We must secure our borders and the federal government is irresponsible in not doing so. Every single bit of immigration policy becomes much simpler once we secure our borders and put an end to illegal immigration. We must also not allow so-called sanctuary cities to defy our nation’s laws and we must vigorously vet every potential immigrant. Failing to do that is irresponsible. – Governor Rick Scott

The Republican governor said in a statement that “I do not favor punishing children for the actions of their parents.” Scott, who is expected to challenge U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson next year, did say that then-President Barack Obama was wrong to create the program by executive order.

