Deputies rescue woman, 1-year-old child, held hostage in Riverview home

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – A family is being accused of beating and holding a Riverview woman hostage over an extended period of time.

Investigators found Silky Gaind “badly beaten and bruised” at a home on the 9600 block of Greenbank Drive in Riverview.

They later learned her in-laws, Jasbir Kalsi and mother Bhupinder Kalsi, had come from India to help their son, Devbir Kalsi, counsel and discipline Gaind after her husband said he was being disobedient.

Silky Gand called her family in India and told them she was being beaten and held captive by her family in Riverview. A caller notified the HCSO and said Gaind likely didn’t reach out to law enforcement directly because of cultural traditions.

A deputy conducted a welfare check at the home on Greenbank Drive and observed people inside, but they refused to come to the door. The deputy continued to knock and heard Gaind try to open the door and scream for help, asking the deputy to save her and her child.

The deputy kicked the door open and was confronted by Devbir Kalsi. Kalsi tried to shut the door on the deputy, but he was able to force his way in. While in the process of arresting Kalsi, Jasbir Kalsi and mother Bhupinder Kalsi came into the picture and confronted the deputy.

Backup arrived to the home and found Silky Gaind “badly beatened and bruised over her entire body.”

Her 1-year-old daughter was located and appeared to be unharmed.

A preliminary investigation revealed Gaind had been beaten over an extended period of time. They said Kalsi’s parents participated in holding her and her child against her will, including holding a knife to her throat and confiscated her phone so she could not call the cops.

The sheriff’s office said all parties involved are foreign nationals of India.

Kalsi and his parents were arrested and booked into the Hillsborough County Jail, and the Florida Abuse Hotline and ICE were notified.

Gaind and her child have since been provided a safe place for refuge.

No further details are available at this time.

