Airbags explode when lightning strikes car in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — Lightning hit a car on I-95 in Titusville Saturday afternoon, Brevard County Fire and Rescue said.
The airbags deployed as a result of the strike, BCFR officials said. The incident resulted in only minor injuries.
The incident resulted in only minor injuries.
