Airbags explode when lightning strikes car in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — Lightning hit a car on I-95 in Titusville Saturday afternoon, Brevard County Fire and Rescue said.

The airbags deployed as a result of the strike, BCFR officials said. The incident resulted in only minor injuries.

The lightning-packed storm caused more damage across Brevard County Saturday evening. At least eight homes and five trees were hit by lightning, firefighters said. None of the home damage is substantial.

WESH 2 News has a crew on the way to Brevard County. Watch the latest on WESH 2 News at 11 p.m.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES