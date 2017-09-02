4 seriously injured after crash in Madeira Beach

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Four people suffered serious injuries in an overnight crash on the drawbridge in Madeira Beach.
Deputies say 21-year-old Jacob Peterson Jr. was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Corvette around 2 a.m. Saturday when he lost control, crossed over the raised center median on the Tom Stuart Causeway drawbridge and collided head-on with a 2004 Nissan Altima.
Peterson and his passenger, 29-year-old Jorge Arturo, suffered serious life-threatening injuries and were taken to Bayfront Medical Center.
Both people in the Altima were also taken to Bayfront Medical Center with serious life-threatening injuries. The driver, 49-year-old Ronda Chambers, was taken by helicopter. Her passenger, 37-year-old Jason Bean was taken by ambulance.
Investigators believe alcohol, speed and inclement weather were contributing factors in the crash.
