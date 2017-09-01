Toronto man sets new ‘bee beard’ record

Published: Updated:

TORONTO (WFLA/NBC) – A new Guinness World Record has Toronto buzzing.

Juan Carlos Noguez Ortiz, an employee from a bee honey farm in Ontario, sat with a mass of wings and stingers on his face for 61 minutes.

Ortiz beat the stunt’s previous record by almost eight minutes.

He said he isn’t scared of bees and only practiced the stunt twice.

Ortiz only received a few stings in the process and didn’t even flinch when the bees were brushed off him after the stunt.

