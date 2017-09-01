Toronto man sets new ‘bee beard’ record

TORONTO (WFLA/NBC) – A new Guinness World Record has Toronto buzzing.
Juan Carlos Noguez Ortiz, an employee from a bee honey farm in Ontario, sat with a mass of wings and stingers on his face for 61 minutes.
Ortiz beat the stunt’s previous record by almost eight minutes.
He said he isn’t scared of bees and only practiced the stunt twice.
Ortiz only received a few stings in the process and didn’t even flinch when the bees were brushed off him after the stunt.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Man accused of murdering aunt in Davenport captured; unharmed child, 4, found covered in blood
- Shivering tot found clinging to drowned mom in Texas floods
- University of Tampa faculty member ‘relieved of duties’ after comments about Hurricane Harvey
- Residents of flooded Texas nursing home ‘doing great’
- Boy calls 911 from backseat to report mom driving drunk
- WFLA News Channel 8 raises over $66,000 for Harvey victims during ‘Telethon for Texas’
>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.