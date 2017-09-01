The Property Brothers

Since 2011, Jonathan and Drew Scott have brought big laughs and jaw-dropping house renovations to their wildly popular HGTV home-improvement shows. Fans who have been welcoming the Scotts into their homes on TV screens for years may think they know everything about the brothers, but they have so much more to share. Their new memoir, IT TAKES TWO: Our Story (on sale September 5th), reveals new stories about their childhood antics, career ambitions, relationships, and the ups and downs of living in the spotlight. Written by Jonathan and Drew in alternating chapters, the book reads like a conversation with your two friends—who just happen to be entrepreneurs, TV personalities, authors and recording artists.

Growing up on a ranch in Canada, the Scott brothers’ childhood was filled with both adventure and hard work. When they weren’t riding horses or pursuing black belts in karate, the boys were flexing their entrepreneurial muscles with a decorated clothes hanger business, gigs as clowns, raffles, and other moneymaking ideas. “Our work ethic, plus the hyper energy and slapstick humor that we came with,” they write, guaranteed the success of these early endeavors and foreshadowed their many future achievements.

This knockout combination of grit and goofiness led Jonathan and Drew to master a slew of diverse hobbies, which they still enjoy in their rare moments of free time. In high school, Drew was an avid basketball player, who aimed to translate his passion for sports into a career as a coach. He also pursued acting, and landed roles in independent films and as a body double on Smallville. From a young age, Jonathan was a passionate magician and dreamed of a career as an illusionist. He first explored construction in order to build elaborate sets for his acts. The brothers admit that they never expected home-improvement to be their big break. They started flipping houses when they were 17, “the perfect job to keep us afloat while we chased our real dreams.” But life had bigger and better plans.

Their careers took off, thanks in large part to a tenacity instilled by their parents, Jim and Joanne. The couple always wanted to own a ranch and worked hard to make it a reality. Their family- and goal-oriented value system rubbed off on the boys, along with a host of other life lessons from older brother, JD, who took on “the wise big brother role, offering us guidance and advice about the ways of life. Girls, music, hobbies, girls.”

Despite some awkward struggles in their teen years, the lessons about girls eventually paid off. Both Jonathan and Drew are happily off the market and in relationships. Years ago, however, Jonathan struggled through a divorce, which he discusses openly for the first time in the book: “I’ve never shared much about the impact divorce had on me, because why put something so sad out there? The pain ended up outlasting the marriage. The split isn’t something I dwell on anymore, but for one too-long, too-dark period of my life, that’s practically all I did. It shook me right to the core.”

These stories, and so many more, fill the funny, heartwarming, revealing pages of IT TAKES TWO: Our Story. Packed with never-before-seen photographs of the brothers and hilarious annotations, this memoir is as visually impressive as it is engrossing. Fans will come away with a new understanding of the Scott brothers, whose humble beginnings, admirable passion, and rise to success make for an irresistible read.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

Entrepreneurs, TV personalities, authors and recording artists JONATHAN SCOTT and DREW SCOTT, are stars of HGTV’s Property Brothers, Property Brothers at Home, Buying & Selling,and Brother vs. Brother. The twin brothers also have a home goods line, Scott Living; they speak regularly at engagements throughout the U.S. and Canada; and they run their own production company, Scott Brothers Entertainment.