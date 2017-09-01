Speeding SUV crashes into Riverview home

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies are investigating after a speeding SUV crashed into the living room of a home in Riverview.

A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said a female was driving a Nissan Rogue and lost control of the vehicle on Friday morning.

She ran through a stop sign, drove through a fence, into the back porch area of a house at 11930 Whisper Creek Drive.

The SUV crashed through the sliding glass doors and came to a stop, partially in the living room.

No one inside the home was injured and the driver suffered only minor injuries, if any at all, according to the HCSO.

There does not appear to be any structural damage to the home.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES