Sheriff: Florida deputy kills armed woman following 911 hang-up

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A Florida deputy shot and killed a woman after authorities say she pointed a gun at them.

A Lee County Sheriff’s Office news release says deputies responded to a Fort Myers Beach home Thursday evening following a 911 hang-up call. They tried to speak to 54-year-old Debi Lynn Thorkelson, and the release says she pointed a firearm that appeared to be a rifle at a deputy.

Undersheriff Carmine Marceno said during a media briefing that the deputy feared for his life and safety and discharged his firearm. The woman died from her wound.

Four deputies have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard practice.

Thorkelson’s race and the name and race of the deputy who shot her weren’t immediately released.

