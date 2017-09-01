Search underway for 3 boys accused of killing man in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of three boys who are suspected of shooting and killing a man in Tampa.

Detectives say on Tuesday, Aug. 22, Curtis Cunningham Jr. and his friends were getting in a vehicle at North Tampa Street and East Adalee Street in Tampa when three unknown black males confronted him and his friends.

The two groups got into a fight and at some point one of the suspects shot Cunningham. The three suspects ran north from Adalee Street after the shooting.

Cunningham died from injuries he suffered in the shooting.

The suspects are described as black males who are 12-to-16 years old. They range in height from 5′ 4″ to 5′ 6″ tall and have thin builds. The suspects were wearing white or black shirts.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspects involved in this case.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspects and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at http://www.crimestopperstb.com, or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application.

Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to be eligible for a cash reward.

